J.C. Prabhakar getsbail in SC/ST case

J.C. Prabhakar Reddy

ANANTAPUR

20 August 2020 07:39 IST

He sought relief on health grounds

Former Tadipatri MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy, who is lodged in Kadapa Central Prison in a SC/ ST atrocities Case was granted bail on Wednesday.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy made an application for bail in the SC, ST court on health grounds as he is suffering from COVID-9 and has crossed 60 years of age.

He prayed that he be permitted to undergo treatment in a super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad as he has other health issues also.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy was granted bail in the BS-III vehicles illegal sale case, but while returning to Tadipatri from Kadapa, had allegedly shouted at police inspector Devender leading to another case filed against him and getting arrested again last week.