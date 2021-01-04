J.C. Prabhakar begins ‘indefinite fast’ in his house

Former Tadipatri MLA.P J.C. Prabhakar Reddy begins fast within his house.

ANANTAPUR

04 January 2021 13:53 IST

Police stop J.C. Diwakar at Juturu Marketyard

Former MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy began an ‘indefinite fast’ in his house in Tadipatri town when the police stopped him from stirring out subjecting him to ‘house arrest’ on Monday morning. A large contingent of policemen has been deployed in the town from Sunday to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

Deputy Superintendent of Police VNK Chaitanya said restrictions under IPC section 144 and 30 of the Police Act are in force in the town, and none should violate them. Three other DSPs from the district have also been deployed in the town along with a contingent of 300 policemen of all cadres.

For the past two days, the situation was very tense in Tadipatri with former Anantapur M.P. J.C. Diwakar Reddy and his brother Prabhakar Reddy gave a call for ‘indefinite fast’ at Tahsildar’s office in the town after submitting a memorandum to Dr.B.R. Ambedkar’s statue protesting against the alleged attitude of the police of not filing charge-sheet in the more than 2-year-old Prabhodanada Ashram case.

When the former MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy tried to begin his journey from the Juturu Agricultural Yard in the town to Tahsildar’s office, he too was stopped by the police and confined to the AMC, Juturu. He alleged that the police at the behest of the State government was misusing the provisions of the SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989, by filing cases against his brother and his son when clashes broke out on December 24.

The current Tadipatri MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy had barged into the house of J.C. Prabhakar Reddy along with gunmen and left after sitting in the veranda for some time (as seen in the CCTV footage). The police also filed cases under SC, ST, Prevention of Atrocities Act against the MLA and his son too.