JC brothers’ stir triggers tension in Tadipatri

ANANTAPUR

04 January 2021 21:08 IST

Prabhakar Reddy launches fast, ends in the evening; Diwakar Reddy put under house arrest

Former MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, who launched indefinite fast at his house in Tadipatri town on Monday morning, ended it in the evening following a request from some Dalit women and his wife to give it up in view of his health condition. The atmosphere in Tadipatri continued to be very tense with the presence of over 300 security personnel and none from outside were allowed to enter the town on Monday.

A high drama ensued at the farmhouse of former Anantapur MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy when he tried to come out of this house and go to Tahsildar’s house. He was stopped and put under house arrest. Later, in the day, a constable allegedly entered the farmhouse of Mr. Diwakar Reddy, which enraged the former MP and there was a wordy duel between both and it was settled amicably by Disha DSP A. Srinivasulu. However, tight security continued at the house of Mr. Diwakar Reddy and he was not allowed to stir out.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy was also not allowed to move out of his house in the morning when he tried to submit a memorandum to the Tahsildar and the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to launch indefinite fast for alleged improper implementation of the SC, ST, Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989. Later in the day, his wife went to the Ambedkar statue and submitted a memo at the statue, but was stopped from going to the Tahsildar’s office.

Deputy Superintendent of Police V.N.K. Chaitanya said restrictions under IPC Section 144 and 30 of the Police Act were in force in the town, and none should violate them. Three other DSPs from the district have also been deployed. Police kept a watch on the streets leading to the houses of Mr. Prabhakar Reddy and present MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy.

For the past two days, the situation has been tense in Tadipatri with Mr. Diwakar Reddy and his brother giving a call for indefinite fast at Tahsildar’s office protesting against the alleged attitude of the police of not filing charge-sheet in more than two-year-old Prabhodanada Ashram case.

Tour plan

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy alleged that the police at the behest of the State government were misusing the provisions of the SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989, by filing cases against him and his son when clashes took place on December 24. He said he would tour all villages in the constituency on the alleged misuse of the ST, ST PoA Act, 1989, after Sankranti.