JC brothers’ followerattacked in Tadipatri

The ugly face of group clashes raised its head in Tadipatri on Monday even while the town is under COVID-19 lockdown. A group of eight unidentified persons wearing masks attacked municipal water works inspector Tirupal Reddy, 55, at his house with sticks at 7 a.m. while he was reading a newspaper.
He escaped with minor injuries and is said to be out of danger.
Tadipatri circle inspector Thejomurthy said that a case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of IPC was registered and investigation taken up.
Tirupal Reddy is a follower of former Anantapur MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy and his brother J.C. Prabhakar Reddy. He had joined the municipal service in 1990, but has not been going to the office for the past one year.
Mr. Diwakar Reddy visited the house of Tirupal Reddy and enquired about his health condition.
