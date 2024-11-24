JBR project in Dharmavaram: Andhra Minister Satya Kumar Yadav requests Nimmala Ramanaidu to expedite land acquisition process

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has formally requested Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu to expedite the land acquisition process for the Jilledubanda Reservoir (JBR) project located in the Dharmavaram Assembly constituency of Sri Sathya Sai district.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Ramanaidu, the State Health Minister urged the resumption of previously halted works related to the project, which aims to provide drinking- and irrigation water to the Mudigubba, Battalapalli and Dharmavaram mandals. He underlined the necessity of immediate actions to secure the release of the pending funds amounting to ₹93.59 crore, essential for completing the first phase of land acquisition.

Minister Yadav, who represents Dharmavaram Assembly Constituency, said the required land for the Jilledubanda Reservoir Project spans 3,378 acres, with 2,790 acres currently undergoing various stages of acquisition. He observed that the land acquisition efforts have been suspended throughout the tenure of the YSRCP government and recalled that Nara Chandrababu Naidu had pledged during the electoral campaign to take prompt measures to reinstate these suspended works.

Minister Yadav appealed to Minister Ramanaidu to ensure the resumption of both the land acquisition and construction activities associated with the project.

Minister Yadav further noted the dire situation faced by residents in the Dharmavaram Assembly Constituency, one of the most drought-affected regions, expressing concern about the severe challenges posed by the lack of access to drinking water and irrigation.

He felt that the establishment of the Jilledubanda Reservoir would not only satisfy the drinking- and industrial water requirements but would also facilitate irrigation across 23,000 acres of land in the aforementioned mandals.

He stressed that the realisation of the Jilledubanda Reservoir has long been a dream of the constituents of Dharmavaram and indicated that even with a prompt start, it would require a minimum of two years to achieve the project milestones.

