Jayendra Saraswathi’s disciple Ganapathi Sastry passes away

Andhra Kanchi Maha Samsthanam president Chandrabatla Ganapathi Sastry (70) passed away on the midnight of Saturday at his residence in Samalkota in East Godavari district.

Recently, he had undergone surgery for heart related problems and reached Samalkota on March 2.

Ganapathi Sastry, the disciple of Kanchi seer Jayendra Saraswathi, is a renowned astrologer.