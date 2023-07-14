ADVERTISEMENT

Jayasudha, Kushboo inaugurate three-day jewellery expo in Vijayawada

July 14, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

National Commission for Women member Khushbu Sundar and actor Jayasudha check out the collection at the jewellery exhibition they inaugurated in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Senior actor Jayasudha and National Commission for Women member Kushboo Sundar inaugurated a three-day diamond and gold jewellery exhibition by Siddartha Fine Jewellery in Vijayawada on Friday.

The firm managing director Nagani Prasad said the company was planning to open a huge retail store in Vijayawada and Hyderabad with an investment of over ₹200 crore soon.

She said the expansion plans in Vijayawada and Hyderabad represented the company’s commitment to becoming a trusted destination for high-quality diamond and gold jewellery.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition under way at Novotel in the city will be concluded on Sunday (July 16).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US