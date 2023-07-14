Jayasudha, Kushboo inaugurate three-day jewellery expo in Vijayawada

July 14, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Senior actor Jayasudha and National Commission for Women member Kushboo Sundar inaugurated a three-day diamond and gold jewellery exhibition by Siddartha Fine Jewellery in Vijayawada on Friday.

The firm managing director Nagani Prasad said the company was planning to open a huge retail store in Vijayawada and Hyderabad with an investment of over ₹200 crore soon.

She said the expansion plans in Vijayawada and Hyderabad represented the company’s commitment to becoming a trusted destination for high-quality diamond and gold jewellery.

The exhibition under way at Novotel in the city will be concluded on Sunday (July 16).

