Jayasudha, Kushboo inaugurate three-day jewellery expo in Vijayawada

July 14, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
National Commission for Women member Khushbu Sundar and actor Jayasudha check out the collection at the jewellery exhibition they inaugurated in Vijayawada on Friday.

National Commission for Women member Khushbu Sundar and actor Jayasudha check out the collection at the jewellery exhibition they inaugurated in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Senior actor Jayasudha and National Commission for Women member Kushboo Sundar inaugurated a three-day diamond and gold jewellery exhibition by Siddartha Fine Jewellery in Vijayawada on Friday.

The firm managing director Nagani Prasad said the company was planning to open a huge retail store in Vijayawada and Hyderabad with an investment of over ₹200 crore soon.

She said the expansion plans in Vijayawada and Hyderabad represented the company’s commitment to becoming a trusted destination for high-quality diamond and gold jewellery.

The exhibition under way at Novotel in the city will be concluded on Sunday (July 16).

