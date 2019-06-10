Jaya Lakshmi takes charge as SP

R. Jaya Lakshmi, an IPS officer of the 2006 batch, took charge as the Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, on Sunday.

Stating that her priority would be people-friendly policing, she said, “All the major establishments like the Legislative Assembly, the Secretariat and the CM camp office are located in the district. I will ensure people-friendly policing and focus on transparency and give importance to women’s safety.’’

She added she would continue innovative measures launched by her predecessor S.V. Rajasekhara Babu.