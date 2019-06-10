Andhra Pradesh

Jaya Lakshmi takes charge as SP

R. Jaya Lakshmi

R. Jaya Lakshmi   | Photo Credit: T_VIJAYA_KUMAR

more-in

R. Jaya Lakshmi, an IPS officer of the 2006 batch, took charge as the Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, on Sunday.

Stating that her priority would be people-friendly policing, she said, “All the major establishments like the Legislative Assembly, the Secretariat and the CM camp office are located in the district. I will ensure people-friendly policing and focus on transparency and give importance to women’s safety.’’

She added she would continue innovative measures launched by her predecessor S.V. Rajasekhara Babu.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
police
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 1:27:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/jayalakshmi-takes-charge-as-sp/article27709514.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY