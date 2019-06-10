Jaya Lakshmi takes charge as SP

R. Jaya Lakshmi, an IPS officer of the 2006 batch, took charge as the Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, on Sunday.
Stating that her priority would be people-friendly policing, she said, “All the major establishments like the Legislative Assembly, the Secretariat and the CM camp office are located in the district. I will ensure people-friendly policing and focus on transparency and give importance to women’s safety.’’
She added she would continue innovative measures launched by her predecessor S.V. Rajasekhara Babu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor