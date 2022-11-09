Jayalakshmi cooperative society director held in Rajamahendravaram

The Hindu Bureau RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
November 09, 2022 19:40 IST

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday arrested Ch. Chakra Bhaskara Rao in connection with the ₹457.48 crore scam unearthed by the State government in the Kakinada-based Jayalakshmi Mutually Aided Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

Chakra Bhaskara Rao is one of the directors of the society. Three others have already been arrested in the case.

In a joint official release, CID Visakhapatnam and Rajamahendravaram said that Chakra Bhaskara Rao was arrested near the Pushkar Ghat. The CID produced him before a local court.

