GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jaya Gopal, popularly known as ‘Andhra Periyar’, passes away in Visakhapatnam

Family members donate body to Andhra Medical College; founder of Atheist Society of India and Scientific Student Federation, Jaya Gopal was the first recipient of ‘Brave Mind’ award in the country

February 08, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
Jaya Gopal

Jaya Gopal | Photo Credit: File Photo

Family members of Jaya Gopal, popularly known as ‘Andhra Periyar’, who died at his residence at Arilova here on Wednesday, handed over his body to the Andhra Medical College on Thursday.

Family members, friends and followers of Dr. Gopal took the body in a procession from his residence to the medical college, where the medical staff received it for research and study purposes of the medicos. His eyes were donated to an eye institute, the family members said.

Founder of the Atheist Society of India and Scientific Student Federation, Dr. Jaya Gopal was the first recipient of ‘Brave Mind’ award in the country.

On February 13 in 1972, he had founded the Atheist Society and worked for the spread of the atheist and rationalist movement not only in unified Andhra Pradesh but also in eight other States.

Dr. Jaya Gopal had taken up several movements against attacks on Dalits and worked for elimination of superstitions. “His efforts brought some changes in society,’ the family members said.

V.S. Krishna of Human Rights Forum condoled the death of Jaya Gopal.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.