Andhra Pradesh

Jawan’s last rites performed with military honours

Kurnool Collector G. Veerapandian and SP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli paying homage to jawan Dalal Shafi at Banaganapalli on Thursday.  

The last rites of a 30-year-old Army jawan (Nayak) Dalal Shafi from Banaganapalli town who died in the line of duty on the border in Punjab on March 30 were performed at his native place with military honours on Thursday.

Dalal Shafi was posted in the Madras Regiment in the Fazilka sector. A huge crowd gathered at the jawan’s residence to pay homage as the coffin carrying his mortal remains wrapped in tricolour reached Banaganapalli on Thursday morning. People shouted slogans in honour of the jawan during the funeral.

The Indian Army personnel gave a gun salute during the final rites. Kurnool Collector G. Veerapandian, Nandyal Sub-Collector Kalpana Kumari, and Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli put wreaths on the coffin and paid homage.

The district officials also interacted to the bereaved family members and assured all help from the government.

