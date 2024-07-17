ADVERTISEMENT

Jawan arrested for ‘killing’ infant in A.P.’s Eluru district

Published - July 17, 2024 08:30 am IST - ELURU

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Lingapalem police of Eluru sub-division arrested an Army jawan on charges of killing a two-month-old baby boy, at Kavvakunta village in Lingapalem mandal in the district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused was identified as Ch. Balaji. He and his estranged wife Divya were reportedly undergoing divorce proceedings and had attended a court hearing in this regard on Monday morning. After the hearing, the jawan reportedly went to Ms. Divya’s residence where he picked up a fight with her parents and relatives.

In a fit of rage, the jawan attacked his sister-in-law and picked up a two-month-old infant in a swing nearby and choked him. The infant was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, according to locals.

Villagers roughed up the jawan and handed him over to the police, who arrested him and registered a case under relevant sections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US