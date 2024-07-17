GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jawan arrested for ‘killing’ infant in A.P.’s Eluru district

Published - July 17, 2024 08:30 am IST - ELURU

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Lingapalem police of Eluru sub-division arrested an Army jawan on charges of killing a two-month-old baby boy, at Kavvakunta village in Lingapalem mandal in the district on Monday.

The accused was identified as Ch. Balaji. He and his estranged wife Divya were reportedly undergoing divorce proceedings and had attended a court hearing in this regard on Monday morning. After the hearing, the jawan reportedly went to Ms. Divya’s residence where he picked up a fight with her parents and relatives.

In a fit of rage, the jawan attacked his sister-in-law and picked up a two-month-old infant in a swing nearby and choked him. The infant was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, according to locals.

Villagers roughed up the jawan and handed him over to the police, who arrested him and registered a case under relevant sections.

