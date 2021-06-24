Jawahar Reddy takes over as TTD specified authority chief

Tirumala

24 June 2021 23:15 IST

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Thursday took oath as the Chairman of the newly constituted Specified Authority (SA), empowered with all the powers and functions of a regular trust board.

At a brief function organised at the Bangaru Vakili inside the temple, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy administered him the office of oath and secrecy and later also took oath as its convener.

Speaking to the media outside the temple, Mr. Jawahar Reddy termed his appointment as the Chairman of the SA as a god given opportunity and said he would give his best in taking forward various developmental works which the previous board had initiated for the benefit of pilgrims.

Advertising

Advertising

There were several other activities in the pipeline and focus would also be on completing them ahead of the formation of a new board. The SA would strive for further promotion of Santana Hindu dharma, he said.

JEO Sada Bharghavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti and Deputy EO Harindranath were among those present.