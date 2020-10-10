Jawahar Reddy takes over as TTD EO

Tirumala

10 October 2020

He vows to do his best in meeting the needs of the devout

K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Saturday took over as the Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) from A.V. Dharma Reddy, Executive Officer (FAC), at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple.

Later, at a brief ceremony at ‘Bangaru Vakili’, he was administered the oath as Member-Secretary of the temple’s trust board.

The temple priests later showered ‘vedasirvachanams’ on Mr. Jawahar Reddy and his family members.

Addressing the media after assuming charge, Mr. Jawahar Reddy said he would do his best in meeting the requirements of the devotees.

“The focus will mainly be on strengthening the existing system and, at the same time, explore new ways of providing better governance,” he said.

‘Dream come true’

Reminiscing his college days in Tirupati, Mr. Jawahar Reddy said he was fortunate to get an opportunity to serve the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara, a dream which he had been pursuing for several years.

Earlier, he trekked up the sacred hill along the Alipiri footpath and got himself tonsured in fulfilment of his prayers.

As per tradition, Mr. Jawahar Reddy offered prayers first at the temple of Lord Bhu Varaha Swamy ahead of visiting the main temple.