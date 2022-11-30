Jawahar Reddy takes over as Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

November 30, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A 1990 batch IAS officer, Jawahar Reddy has served in various capacities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

V. Raghavendra

K.S. Jawahar Reddy shaking hands with Sameer Sharma after assuming charge as Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

K.S. Jawahar Reddy, a 1990 batch IAS officer who holds a master’s degree in veterinary science, took over as Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

He took over the reins from Sameer Sharma, who retired after having his term extended twice since November 2021.

Before becoming the Chief Secretary, Mr. Jawahar Reddy was Special Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office, and had served in various capacities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He had started his career as Narsapuram Sub-Collector in 1992-94.

Special Chief Secretaries K. Praveen Kumar, R. Karikal Valaven, B. Rajasekhar, S.S. Rawat and G. Sai Prasad, Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, and Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena were among others present.

Earlier, senior officers of various departments bade farewell to Mr. Sharma in a meeting organised by the General Administration Department, where they also accorded a welcome to the new Chief Secretary.

