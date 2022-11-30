  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Argentina, France in action tonight

Jawahar Reddy takes over as Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

A 1990 batch IAS officer, Jawahar Reddy has served in various capacities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

November 30, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
K.S. Jawahar Reddy shaking hands with Sameer Sharma after assuming charge as Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

K.S. Jawahar Reddy shaking hands with Sameer Sharma after assuming charge as Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

K.S. Jawahar Reddy, a 1990 batch IAS officer who holds a master’s degree in veterinary science, took over as Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

He took over the reins from Sameer Sharma, who retired after having his term extended twice since November 2021.

Before becoming the Chief Secretary, Mr. Jawahar Reddy was Special Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office, and had served in various capacities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He had started his career as Narsapuram Sub-Collector in 1992-94.

Special Chief Secretaries K. Praveen Kumar, R. Karikal Valaven, B. Rajasekhar, S.S. Rawat and G. Sai Prasad, Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, and Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena were among others present.

Earlier, senior officers of various departments bade farewell to Mr. Sharma in a meeting organised by the General Administration Department, where they also accorded a welcome to the new Chief Secretary.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / executive (government)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.