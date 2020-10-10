Jawahar Reddy takes charge as the new TTD EO

Tirumala

10 October 2020 16:53 IST

K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Saturday took charge as the new Executive Officer (EO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

He assumed charge from EO (FAC) AV Dharma Reddy at Ranganayakula mandapam inside the temple.

Later at a brief ceremony at Bangaru vakili he was also administered the oath as the member secretary of the temple trust board. As is the practice the temple priests showered vedasirvachanams on him and his family members at the Ranganayakula mandapam.

Speaking to media after assuming charge as the principal administrator of the famed religious institution he said would give his best in meeting the requirements of the visiting devotees. The focus will be mainly on strengthening the existing system and at the same time explore new amenities for providing a better governance.

Reminiscing his college days in Tirupati he said he was fortunate to get an opportunity to serve the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara – a dream which he had been pursuing for several years.

Earlier he trekked up to the sacred shrine along the tedious Alipiri footpath route and also had his head tonsured (shaved) in fulfillment of his prayers. As is the laid down tradition he also paid a visit to the temple of Lord Bhu varaha swamy ahead of making it to the main temple.