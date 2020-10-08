Jawahar Reddy is Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

VIJAYAWADA

08 October 2020 04:46 IST

Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy was on Wednesday transferred and posted as Executive Officer (EO) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), according to a G.O. issued by Chief Scretary Nilam Sawhney.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy replaces Anil Kumar Singhal, who was recently appointed as Principal Secretary (Health).

Upon Mr. Singhal’s transfer, additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy was posted as in-charge EO.

Advertising

Advertising