Jawahar Reddy continues as EO, clarifies TTD

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has termed as ‘baseless’ the reports floating in a section of media that its Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy has been transferred.

Mr. Reddy was recently made the Chairman of the State COVID Command Control Centre, which is an additional responsibility, in view of his vast experience in successfully handling the pandemic last year, during his previous stint as the Secretary, Health and Family Welfare.

The government has recently directed shifting of his headquarters to Velagapudi for effective functioning of the COVID Command Control, due to which he asked the TTD’s Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy to take care of the daily affairs.

Clarifying on the ‘wrong interpretation’ by a section of media, the TTD, in a press release, maintained that Mr. Jawahar Reddy still continues as the Executive Officer.