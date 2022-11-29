Jawahar Reddy appointed Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

November 29, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister K.S. Jawahar Reddy has been appointed as Chief Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh in place of Sameer Sharma, who is retiring from service on attaining the age of superannuation on November 30.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy, a 1990 batch IAS officer, will be taking charge on December 1, and will continue in the post till 2024, according to a Government Order.

In a bureaucratic shuffle, Chief Commissioner, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) and Special Chief Secretary to Government (Agriculture), Agriculture & Cooperation Department, Poonam Malakondaiah, has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister in the existing vacancy.

As per the order issued by Mr. Sameer Sharma on Tuesday, Ms. Malakondaiah was relieved from the full additional charge of the posts of Special Chief Secretary to Government, Animal Husbandry, Diary Development & Fisheries Department and Principal Secretary to Government (Sugar), Industries & Commerce Department.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Y. Madhusudhana Reddy was placed in full additional charge of the posts of Special Chief Secretary to Government (Agriculture), Agriculture and Cooperation Department, and Special Chief Secretary to Government, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department, and Principal Secretary to Government (Sugar), Industries and Commerce Department, until further orders.

Principal Secretary to Government, Transport, Roads and Buildings Department, Praveen Prakash, was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, School Education Department, in place of Special Chief Secretary to Government B. Rajasekhar.

On return from leave, Mr. Rajasekhar was asked to report to the government in the General Administration Department (GAD) for posting orders.

The services of Pradyumna were withdrawn from the Agriculture and Cooperation Department and was posted as Secretary to Government Transport, Roads and Buildings Department.

Mr. Pradyumna was also relieved from the full additional charge of the post of Commissioner, Agricultural Marketing.

Special Secretary to Government, Housing Department, Rahul Pandey, was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Agricultural Marketing. He was placed in full additional charge of the post of Managing Director, AP Markfed, until further orders. B. Mohamed Diwan Mydeen was transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Housing Department.