Jawad weakens, isolated heavy rain likely in north coastal A.P.

Fishermen advised not to venture into the sea today

Cyclone Jawad weakened into a ‘deep depression’ and lay centered over west central Bay of Bengal, about 180 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 260 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 330 km south-southwest of Puri and 420 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha), according to a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) here on Saturday night.

It is likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a depression by Sunday morning. It is likely to reach Puri by Sunday afternoon and subsequently continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during the subsequent 24 hours.

Under its influence heavy to very heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts on Sunday. Moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places over north coastal A.P. and at one or two places over south coastal A.P. during the same time.

Squally winds are likely along and off the A.P. and Yanam coast on Sunday and Monday.

The condition of sea would be rough to very rough over and along the A.P. and Yanam coasts on December 4 and 5. The CWC has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off north A.P. coast on the two days.