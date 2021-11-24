‘Jawad’ causes ₹535 cr. loss in Nellore district

Heavy rain leaves 3 dead, damages crops in 16,287 hectares and 1,900 km stretch road

The heavy rain, and the flood in Penna river that followed, had caused a loss of ₹535 crore and left three people dead and one missing in SPSR Nellore district.

This was revealed at a review meeting chaired by Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, in-charge of the district on Tuesday.

The number of casualties was minimal as the district administration swiftly evacuated over 30,000 persons to 104 relief camps organised by the district administration in Nellore and other riverine mandals of Anatasagaram, Kaluvaya, Chejerla, Atmakur, Sangam, Podalakur, Buchireddipalem, Kovur, Vidavaluru and Indukurpeta as Penna river was in spate, noted the Minister.

Somasila reservoir carried an all time record flood of 5.50 lakh cusecs on Sunday. The Minister exhorted the district officials to speed up distribution of essential commodities to the over 48,000 affected families.

In Kovur, which bore the brunt of the flood fury, 5,835 persons were evacuated speedily.

The wet spell left crops in 16,287 hectares damaged including horticulture crops in 1,952 hectares. Roads maintained by R&B department to a distance of 649.79 km were damaged as also 1,258.65 km roads coming under the Panchayat raj department, said District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu.

The Minister, who visited some of the affected parts in Baghatsing Nagar in the city and Kovur on the city outskirts along with local MLA Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy and officials, faced the ire of local people who staged a noisy protest as they had lost essential commodities as also electrical appliances in their homes in the wake of the release of water from Somasila reservoir without giving time to take their belongings to a safe place.

Their houses had suffered inundation since Sunday. Some of them had lost all important documents including Aadhaar cards and certificates, they complained.

Officials allay fears

Meanwhile, the district administration allayed the fears of people living in the riverine mandals over the safety of the reservoir. The threat of floods have receded with the inflows drastically coming down to 1.07 lakh cusecs.