Jawa bike fans celebrate brand loyalty

They vow to shun plastic and promote helmet rule

Members of the Andhra Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycle Club bonded over a ride in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

They eagerly look forward to the unique celebration of motorcycling spirit on this annual milestone, the International Jawa-Yezdi Day, which falls on the second Sunday of July.

Members of the Beating Hearts, the Andhra Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle Club, celebrated the occasion by showing off their roaring machines at a designated venue along the bustling Bandar Road before revving up the engines and setting off on a ride that culminated at the pristine Pavithra Sangam, the confluence of the Krishna and Godavari rivers in Ibrahimpatnam.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M. Purendra flagged off the bike ride. He said motorcycling enthusiasts should never lose sight of the traffic rules and promote them through their passion.

Nearly 30 loyalists of the motorcycle brand bonded over the ride. Of them, 20 were vintage vehicles and 10 were new models. “As part of the celebrations, we took an oath not to use plastic and promote the helmet rule among people,” said Mukharji Dande, one of the club members.

Others who participated in the ride included Babburi Sri Ram, K. Ramachandra Raju, M. Srinivas, M. Chakravarthi, D. Mukharji, G. Babu, Ramakrishna and Kishore.