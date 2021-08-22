Jasti Chelameswar releases book on works of Koteswara Rao

Former Judge of the Supreme Court Jasti Chelameswar released a book titled ‘Sahiti Tapasvi Polavarapu Koteswara Rao Sahitya Sarvaswam’ at a programme organised by the Lok Nayak Foundation here on Saturday.

Paying tributes to Koteswara Rao on the occasion, Mr. Chelameswar said he had made valuable contributions to the field of Telugu literature and that his works reflected the richness of the culture that was prevalent in villages and was existent to a large extent even today.

Koteswara Rao excelled in all forms of literature and he was a role model for aspiring writers, Mr. Chelameswar said, suggesting that efforts should be made to pass on his works to posterity.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice A.V. Sesha Sai, Koteswara Rao’s son Jayadev, Lok Nayak Foundation chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and noted writers Golla Narayana Rao, Gumma Sambasiva Rao and Venna Vallabha Rao were present.