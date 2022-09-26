Jashuva’s poetry continues to stir imagination, says Minister

Ambati takes part in Gurram Jashuva’s 127th birth anniversary celebrations

Samuel Jonathan P 2317 GUNTUR
September 26, 2022 23:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Literary critic Lakshmi Narasaiah being given Gurram Jashuva literary award at Guntur by Ambati Rambabu, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao and others on Monday. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR T

ADVERTISEMENT

People’s poet Gurram Jashuva was among the few who have stirred the imagination of people through their verse poetry, said Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu.

Mr. Rambabu was addressing a meeting organised by Jashuva Kala Peetham to mark the 127th birth anniversary celebrations of the poet.

Literary critic Lakshmi Narasaiah was felicitated at a civic reception organised at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram. “The verse poetry of Jashuva had mirrored the prejudices and the stark untouchability of those times. Jashuva used his imagination and creativity to turn the spot light on those social evils,” said Mr. Rambabu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, a padayatra was taken out from the statue of Gurram Jashuva to Vignana Mandiram.

Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, MLC, who organised the event, said the poetry of Jashuva had been stirring the imagination of people.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, AMC chairman Ch. Yesuratnam and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
authors and poets

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app