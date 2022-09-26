Jashuva’s poetry continues to stir imagination, says Minister

Literary critic Lakshmi Narasaiah being given Gurram Jashuva literary award at Guntur by Ambati Rambabu, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao and others on Monday. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR T

People’s poet Gurram Jashuva was among the few who have stirred the imagination of people through their verse poetry, said Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu.

Mr. Rambabu was addressing a meeting organised by Jashuva Kala Peetham to mark the 127th birth anniversary celebrations of the poet.

Literary critic Lakshmi Narasaiah was felicitated at a civic reception organised at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram. “The verse poetry of Jashuva had mirrored the prejudices and the stark untouchability of those times. Jashuva used his imagination and creativity to turn the spot light on those social evils,” said Mr. Rambabu.

Earlier, a padayatra was taken out from the statue of Gurram Jashuva to Vignana Mandiram.

Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, MLC, who organised the event, said the poetry of Jashuva had been stirring the imagination of people.

MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, AMC chairman Ch. Yesuratnam and others were present.