‘Jashuva Kalapranganam will be built in Guntur’

The govt. has allocated ₹3 crore for the project, says Minister

The State government will build a memorial titled ‘Jashuva Kalapranganam’ in the honour of legendary poet Gurram Jashuva in Guntur, Education Minister Adimulapdu Suresh has said.

The Minister and several ruling party leaders paid tributes to Jashuva on his 125th birth anniversary at the YSRCP Central Party Office here on Monday.

Recollecting the contribution of the poet, a native of Vinukonda in Guntur district, the Minister said the stirring verses of Jashuva raised a voice against the social prejudices.

‘A voice against casteism’

Jashuva, himself, had faced harassments and humiliations at the hands of ‘upper castes’. His works shakes the collective conscience of the society even now. Sahitya Akademi and Padma Bhushan awardee Gurram Jashuva is known for his literary works against untouchability and casteism.

“The government has allocated ₹3 crore for the project which includes the repair of the tomb of the poet and installation of his statue,’’ said the Minister, adding that the government has been working relentlessly for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in tune with the ideology of Jashuva.

MP Mopidevi Venkatramana Rao said Jashuva has inspired the youth and the downtrodden sections of the society through his literary work.

MLAs Merugu Nagarjuna, MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, YSRCP general secretary Lella Appireddy and other leaders were present on the occasion.