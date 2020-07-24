‘Jashuva kala pranganam’ to come up in Guntur

GUNTUR

24 July 2020 21:46 IST

₹3 crore allocated for the project, says Minister

Minister for Human Resources Development Adimulapu Suresh has said that the State government accorded administrative sanction to establish ‘Jashuva Kala Pranganam’ in Guntur and allocated ₹3 crore for the project, which includes repairs to the tomb of Jashuva at Vinukonda, the place of his birth.

Making the announcement at a programme held here on Friday to mark the 49th death anniversary of Gurram Jashuva, known as ‘Praja Kavi’, the Minister said that though the previous TDP government had issued orders sanctioning ₹3 crore in 2019, the project was not grounded.

Addressing a meeting held at the statue of Gurram Jashuva at Nagarampalem, Mr. Suresh said the verse poetry of Jashuva reflected the primordial prejudices in his generation. Jashuva himself faced social boycott in his younger days, which prompted him to write poems reflecting the harsh realities of his generation.

Birth anniversary

“The State government is going to organise the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Gurram Jashuva on a grand scale on September 28. We will also announce Sahitya Puraskaram on the same day and plan a series of events commemorating the occasion,” said Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, MLC.

The programme, organised by Mr. Manikya Vara Prasad, was attended by MPs, MLAs and officials.