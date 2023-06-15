Japan External Trade Organisation delegation visits Sri City in Andhra Pradesh

June 15, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The members of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) on June 15 (Thursday) visited Sri City, which is said to have the second largest Japanese township in India, and interacted with the representatives of the various enterprises set up here.

The JETRO, an organisation supported by the Japanese government, promotes mutually beneficial trade and investment relations between that country and other nations.

A seven-member delegation comprising Kaoru Shiraishi, Director-General (Chennai); Takehiko Furukawa, Director-General (Ahmedabad); Taku Hiroki, Director (New Delhi) among others was welcomed by Sri City president (operations) Satish Kamat. Senior vice-president (Marketing) Shiva Shankar briefed the delegation on the unique features of the Sri City, its infrastructure, investor-friendly ecosystem etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation, which intended to gain first-hand knowledge about the Sri City, also visited several Japanese companies that have set up their units here.

“A majority of the Japanese enterprises are expanding their base here. The social infrastructure and amenities such as service apartments, restaurants, educational institutions, recreational facilities, gold driving ranges etc. are impressive,” said Mr. Shiraishi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.