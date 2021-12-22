Jansadharan special trains to be operated to Vijayawada for convenience of Bhavani devotees

Jansadharan special trains will be operated between Vijayawada-Palasa-Vijayawada for the convenience of Bhavani devotees going to Vijayawada.

Train no. 07199 Vijayawada-Palasa Jansadharan special will leave Vijayawada from December 24 to 30 at 9.20 p.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 7.30 a.m. and depart at 8 a,m. and will reach Palasa at 1 p.m. on the next day.

In the return direction, 07200 Palasa- Vijayawada Jansadharan special, will leave Palasa from December 25 to 31 at 1.30 p.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 5.50 p.m. and depart at 6.20 p.m. to reach Vijayawada at 3 a.m. on the next day, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R).

These Jansadharan special trains will have stoppages at Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi, Anaparti, Samalkot, Pitapuram, Annavaram, Tuni, Narsipatnam Road, Elamanchili, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Road.

These pair of trains will have 11 General Second Class and two Second class- cum-luggage coaches in their composition.

Passengers are requested to make use of these special train services. They should adhere to the COVID-19 health protocols.