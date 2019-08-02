Janmashtami festivities from August 23

The Sri Krishna Janmashtami festivities will be held in a grand manner at the Lotus Temple here from August 23 to 25.

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Tirupati unit president Revati Raman Das formally unveiled the publicity material and posters at the temple premises here on Friday, along with vice-president Rupeshwara Chaitanya Das, Lakshmipathi Gouradas and Leela Parayana Das among others. The ‘Unjal Seva’ of Radha Govinda will be performed during 7 p.m. – 8.30 p.m. from August 11 to 15.

Apart from Sri Krishna Jayanti, the appearance day of ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada will be celebrated on the final day. The temple will be tastefully decorated for the mega event and the entire Hare Krishna Road will be cordoned off in view of the heavy crowd thronging the temple. Colourful dioramas depicting mythological events from the life of Sri Krishna will be installed all over the temple.