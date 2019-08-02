Andhra Pradesh

Janmashtami festivities from August 23

more-in

ISKCON Tirupati unit chief releases publicity material, posters

The Sri Krishna Janmashtami festivities will be held in a grand manner at the Lotus Temple here from August 23 to 25.

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Tirupati unit president Revati Raman Das formally unveiled the publicity material and posters at the temple premises here on Friday, along with vice-president Rupeshwara Chaitanya Das, Lakshmipathi Gouradas and Leela Parayana Das among others. The ‘Unjal Seva’ of Radha Govinda will be performed during 7 p.m. – 8.30 p.m. from August 11 to 15.

Apart from Sri Krishna Jayanti, the appearance day of ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada will be celebrated on the final day. The temple will be tastefully decorated for the mega event and the entire Hare Krishna Road will be cordoned off in view of the heavy crowd thronging the temple. Colourful dioramas depicting mythological events from the life of Sri Krishna will be installed all over the temple.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 2:28:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/janmashtami-festivities-from-august-23/article28801194.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY