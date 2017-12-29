Janmabhoomi from January 2

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu says that the fifth round of ‘Janmabhoomi – Maa Vooru’ programme would be organised from January 2. The feedback on the government’s welfare and developmental schemes obtained from the villages will be collected by the Real Time Governance (RTG) Centre. Necessary course corrections will be made on the basis of the feedback.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Friday, Mr. Naidu said he would visit the districts every day and address the public, and make people discuss various issues at village meetings and pass resolutions to be acted upon by the government.

“The government will solve all grievances that are non-financial in nature and do its best to redress those imposing a burden on the exchequer,” he said.

Themes

The themes for the programme are: January 2 – Welfare; January 3 – Health Profile; January 4 – Swachh Andhra; January 5 – Education; January 6 – Village Infrastructure; January 7 – Natural resources, irrigation and water budget; January 8 – Primary sector, including agriculture and allied sectors; January 9 – Technology in good governance; January 10 – Vision 2022, 2029, 2050, village economic development, and fostering happiness.

5K run

Mr. Naidu said there would be a 5K run in every village dedicated to the programme and a mega grounding mela on January 11, where assets would be distributed by the welfare departments and bank credit extended under various schemes.

10-star rating would be given to the villages having the best of amenities and those performing well on different criteria from the New Year.

In a video-conference with the district Collectors and Heads of Departments, Mr. Naidu ordered the officials to extend benefits to all eligible people, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Air quality

Mr. Naidu said that as part of the importance given to environment protection, air quality data was being gathered every day and it was a surprising that Rayalaseema fared better than coastal districts.