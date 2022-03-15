Jangareddygudem cannot be a den for illicit liquor, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

March 15, 2022 18:40 IST

Being a municipality, there is a police station and a village secretariat system in place there

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has slammed the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for “deliberately creating a ruckus” in the Legislative Assembly for the second consecutive day over the recent death of 18 persons at Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district for various reasons, including natural.

Making a statement in the House on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “I urge the TDP leaders to apply logic and think how someone can brew illicit liquor in Jangareddygudem, a municipality, which has a population of 55,000. There is a police station and a village secretariat system in place. Preparing illicit liquor may be possible in remote areas, but it’s not easy in a municipality.”

“I also reiterate that our government has no necessity to protect those making illicit liquor. We have set up a Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and 13,000 cases have been registered so far, which shows our commitment to curb illicit liquor,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

While hitting hard at TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister said the Opposition leader had been making contradictory statements on the issue.

Mr. Naidu claimed that the State government had availed ₹25,000 crore loan through the Beverages Corporation and was preparing ground to mobilise another ₹25,000 crore and, in the same breath, alleged that the government was encouraging hooch, unmindful of the fact that the State’s revenues would fall with illicit liquor, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

‘Statement distorted’

The Chief Minister also flayed a section of the media for “distorting his statement” on the average deaths in the municipality. He said the records make it clear that the death rate was 2% across the country, and considering the population of Jangareddygudem, there would be 1,000 deaths per year at the rate of 90 per month.

He said the deaths didn’t occur at a single place. They were reported over a period of one week at multiple locations. The last rites of the deceased had also been completed without any problem. However, it was the government that had taken the initiative and ordered for a post-mortem examination, which showed our sincerity, he added.

“Mr. Naidu and a section of media have been deliberately spreading false information against the State government for their vested interests. The government will welcome and note the suggestions of the Opposition through appropriate forums. But if the opposition leaders want to get suspended, it is up to them,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.