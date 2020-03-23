Janata Curfew a success in Kurnool

The Janata Curfew on Sunday was largely successful, with everyone staying home on Sunday. The city sported a completely abandoned look, with only police officers doing patrols and loudspeakers blaring awareness messages on COVID-19.

The major temples in the district, Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, Mahanandi and Mantralayam, all wore a deserted look.

The Ugadi festivities at Srisailam began on Sunday. While the temple was expected to receive a large number of devotees, with the government ordering all the temples to shut down only the ‘archakas’ were present to perform rituals.

Meanwhile, at 5 p.m., Mr. Fakkerappa was spotted outside the district police headquarters accompanied by other police officers. The police officers rose in applause and blared their sirens in support of the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Collector G. Veerapandian too came out of his bungalow with his wife to applaud.

The citizens did not show as much enthusiasm and decided to stay back in their homes. A few, however, were spotted on their balconies and terraces clapping.