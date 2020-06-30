Janakiram takes over as V-C of horticulture varsity

T. Janakiram assumed charge as Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Y.S.R. Horticultural University, located at Venkataramannagudem in West Godavari district on Tuesday.

Dr. Janakiram, who did his M.Sc. and Ph.D in horticulture and advanced courses in IARI, Indian National Science Academy and Molecular Biology, served as ICAR Assistant Director General.

He did many researches and discovered new varieties in floriculture. Dr. Janakiram was the recipient of PNASF gold medal, HSI gold medal, Lotus Puraskar, B.H. Jain Award and AKGA gold medal for his services.

Speaking on the occasion, the new Vice-Chancellor thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him as the Vice-Chancellor. “My priority will be to extend the services of the university to village-level and take up more research for the benefit of farmers,” Dr. Janakiram said.

Later, he met the teaching and non-teaching staff. University Director B. Srinivasulu, Dean (PG Studies) M. Lakshminarayana Reddy, Controller of Examinations S. Padmavathamma, Estate Officer J. Dileep Babu, Dean (Student Affairs) Sujatha and other staff met Dr. Janakiram and congratulated him.