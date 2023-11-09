ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena will support BJP and Modi with all its might: Pawan Kalyan

November 09, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

He described PM Modi as a visionary leader who is crucial for the nation

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Jana Sena Party president and film actor Pawan Kalyan with Prime Minister Narendra Modiat the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on November 7, 2023 | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has said in a message on ‘X’ on Thursday that the nation needs Narendra Modi and his party would support BJP and the Prime Minister with all its might to make his Vision 2047 a reality. He described Mr. Modi as a visionary leader who is crucial for the nation, as he possesses the ability to look beyond immediate challenges, devising innovative solutions and inspiring progress. 

ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi is the role model: Pawan Kalyan

Also, he observed that Mr. Modi is capable of steering the country towards a better future by articulating a compelling vision, fostering unity, and driving a transformative change across various sectors, and ensuring long - term growth and prosperity for all.

Mr. Kalyan thus gave a strong signal that, in spite of forging an alliance with the TDP, he has no intention to sever his party’s ties with the BJP at least in the near future. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While announcing the tie-up with TDP recently, he made it clear that he would try to rope in BJP so that the three parties can take on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) together in the 2024 elections, with the exhortation to all opposition parties to come together so that the anti-YSRCP votes do not split.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US