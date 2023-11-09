Jana Sena will support BJP and Modi with all its might: Pawan Kalyan

November 09, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has said in a message on ‘X’ on Thursday that the nation needs Narendra Modi and his party would support BJP and the Prime Minister with all its might to make his Vision 2047 a reality. He described Mr. Modi as a visionary leader who is crucial for the nation, as he possesses the ability to look beyond immediate challenges, devising innovative solutions and inspiring progress.

Also, he observed that Mr. Modi is capable of steering the country towards a better future by articulating a compelling vision, fostering unity, and driving a transformative change across various sectors, and ensuring long - term growth and prosperity for all.

Mr. Kalyan thus gave a strong signal that, in spite of forging an alliance with the TDP, he has no intention to sever his party’s ties with the BJP at least in the near future.

While announcing the tie-up with TDP recently, he made it clear that he would try to rope in BJP so that the three parties can take on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) together in the 2024 elections, with the exhortation to all opposition parties to come together so that the anti-YSRCP votes do not split.