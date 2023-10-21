ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena-TDP first joint acton committee meeting to be held in Rajamahendravaram

October 21, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will be reaching out to the people after announcing an alliance with the TDP. | Photo Credit: Handout

The maiden political joint action committee, comprising representatives of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), will be held in Rajamahendravram on October 23. 

On September 14, Jana Sena Chief K. Pawan Kalyan announced an alliance with the TDP to contest the next Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. 

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh will together chair the first meeting of the political joint action committee to decide the future course of the political action plan. It will discuss the present state of political scenario, and efforts to strengthen the alliance,” said an official release issued by the TDP.

