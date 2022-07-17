Jana Sena says ‘no’ to road tax without roads

The Hindu Bureau July 17, 2022 02:25 IST

As part of the party’s ongoing ‘Good Morning CM sir’ programme, the party workers reached the police station and filed the complaint

Jana Sena Party leaders submitting a representation to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Tirupati on Saturday, questioning the government’s rationale behind collecting road tax without laying roads. Photo: Special Arrangement

As part of the party’s ongoing ‘Good Morning CM sir’ programme, the party workers reached the police station and filed the complaint

Jana Sena Party has taken objection to the State government collecting road tax without laying roads anywhere in the State and has filed a complaint against Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetty Raja at the Tirupati East police station on Saturday. As part of the party’s ongoing ‘Good Morning CM sir’ programme, the party workers reached the police station and filed the complaint, with a request to the police to take action against the Minister and the department for collecting road tax and also levying hefty fines without laying proper roads. The party workers led by Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Rayal and city president Raja Reddy later gathered at the Mahatma Gandhi statue and submitted a representation to him, questioning the rationale behind the government’s decision to collect taxes from the public, in spite of its continued neglect of the road infrastructure.



Our code of editorial values