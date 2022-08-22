Jana Sena resolves to work for defeat of YSRCP in next elections

Party PAC accuses govt. of large-scale corruption, retrograde policies

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
August 22, 2022 20:44 IST

VIJAYAWADA

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) resolved in its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting chaired by Pawan Kalyan on Monday to liberate the people from the “clutches of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)“ in 2024, mainly charging the government with indulging in corruption on a large scale and taking policy decisions that pushed the State backward.

The PAC observed that the government was intimidating leaders of the opposition parties and was doing various other things that made the people’s lives miserable. Entrepreneurs were scared to do business in the State due to the hostile business environment, and other sections faced the heat.

Further, the PAC resolved to strive for political and economic empowerment of the downtrodden sections duly including the farmers, especially the tenant farmers, while taking a strong objection to the “caste hegemony” exhibited by the ruling party leaders.

Besides, the PAC decided to contribute its mite for the welfare of the Muslims, the differently-abled and others who had to endure the “draconian rule” of the YSRCP.

PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar, retired IAS officer D. Varaprasad, who is taking care of the party’s Jana Sena - Jana Vani programme, and other leaders were present.

Farmers’ padayatra

Meanwhile, Mr. Kalyan pledged his support to the Maha Padayatra proposed to be taken out by farmers from Amaravati to Arasavalli in Srikakulam district starting September 12 to mount pressure on the government to give up the idea of ‘three capitals’.

“I was baffled how you voted for YSRCP in the first place. Of course, you believed Jagan Mohan Reddy’s promise to develop Amaravati as a single greenfield capital city, now is the time to hit back,” the JSP chief told a delegation of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi which met him under the leadership of its convener A. Siva Reddy.

