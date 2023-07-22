Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan questions government’s tie-up with Byju’s 

July 22, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan questioned through a Tweet on July 22 whether the government followed the standard protocol in awarding the contract to Byju’s for improving the quality of education.

He sought to know how many companies filed tenders and who among them were shortlisted and if this information is in the public domain.

There is no mega DSC notification for the recruitment of teachers and training but a loss-making startup got a valuable contract, he stated in his message with which he tagged a report published in the BBC with the headline ‘Byju’s: The unravelling of India’s most valued start-up’ earlier this month.

“Apps are a choice but a teacher is a must, and tabs are good but first build toilets in schools,” he advised.