Jana Sena political affairs committee to meet on Oct. 30

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 27, 2022 21:37 IST

The Jana Sena Party (JSP)’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) will be meeting at its office near Mangalagiri on October 30 under the leadership of Pawan Kalyan.

The focus is going to be on the developments that followed Mr. Kalyan’s confinement by the police to his place of stay during his recent three-day tour of Visakhapatnam and the deliberations he had with TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu a day later.

The future of the party’s alliance with the BJP in the context of Mr. Kalyan’s meeting with Mr. Naidu, which was passed off as aimed at protecting democracy, will also be discussed.

PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar, member K. Nagababu and other leaders will go into the huddle with Mr. Kalyan, whose political moves are under increasing attack by the ruling YSR Congress Party.

