Jana Sena Party will fight until government pays compensation for every paddy grain damaged due to rain, says Pawan Kalyan

May 10, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - AVIDI (DR.B.R.AMBEDKAR KONASEEMA DT)

Jana Sena Party (JSP) President Pawan Kalyan has said that his party will continue the fight until the Andhra Pradesh government compensates the farmers for ‘every paddy grain that was damaged due to recent rain’ in the State.

Addressing the media on the sidelines his field inspection of the damaged paddy in Konaseema district on May 10 (Wednesday), Mr. Pawan Kalyan said according to the government’s statistics, agricultural crops had been damaged in 13 districts in the recent rain.

“The government has barely procured 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in East Godavari district when compared to the yield of 14 lakh metric tonnes in the rabi season of 2023. The farmers must be guaranteed the Minimum Support Price (MSP),” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan, adding that a meeting of the farmer’s problem would be held in JSP State office on May 11.

JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said that the damage of paddy would have been minimised had the government sped up the procurement drive.