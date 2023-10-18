HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jana Sena Party undecided about Telangana State elections

Pawan Kalyan told the party leaders that he was under pressure. But, he did not elaborate. This was disclosed in a late night press release from the JSP on October 17.

October 18, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau
Pawan Kalyan. File

Pawan Kalyan. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan seems to be undecided whether to enter the election fray in Telangana or not. 

Mr. Kalyan told the party leaders that he was under pressure. But, he did not elaborate. This was disclosed in a late night press release from the JSP on October 17.

“I respect the opinions of the leaders and ground level realities. But, it is also a fact that there is a pressure on me. Give me a day or two to make a decision,” he told the leaders who met him at the party office at Hyderabad on Tuesday. He held discussions with the leaders who expressed willingness to enter the poll fray in Telangana.

ALSO READ
Strong challenge: On the Telangana Assembly election 2023 in November

The leaders said that the party should not step back in Telangana State Assembly elections. They recalled that they did not contest in 2018 elections following a decision taken by the party chief. Also, honouring the alliance partner BJP, the candidates withdrew from Hyderabad Corporation elections. And, this time, the JSP should contest the elections under any circumstances. The leaders said that they were waiting for the opportunity for many years. “It would prevent the growth of the party in Telangana if JSP did not contest this time. The cadre might not be able to face the public in future,” they said.

As the JSP chief said he needs some time to make a decision, they said,“ as the situation might turn the tide against the JSP, a positive decision is necessary.” 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Vijayawada / Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.