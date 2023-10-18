Jana Sena Party undecided about Telangana State elections

October 18, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan seems to be undecided whether to enter the election fray in Telangana or not.

Mr. Kalyan told the party leaders that he was under pressure. But, he did not elaborate. This was disclosed in a late night press release from the JSP on October 17.

“I respect the opinions of the leaders and ground level realities. But, it is also a fact that there is a pressure on me. Give me a day or two to make a decision,” he told the leaders who met him at the party office at Hyderabad on Tuesday. He held discussions with the leaders who expressed willingness to enter the poll fray in Telangana.

The leaders said that the party should not step back in Telangana State Assembly elections. They recalled that they did not contest in 2018 elections following a decision taken by the party chief. Also, honouring the alliance partner BJP, the candidates withdrew from Hyderabad Corporation elections. And, this time, the JSP should contest the elections under any circumstances. The leaders said that they were waiting for the opportunity for many years. “It would prevent the growth of the party in Telangana if JSP did not contest this time. The cadre might not be able to face the public in future,” they said.

As the JSP chief said he needs some time to make a decision, they said,“ as the situation might turn the tide against the JSP, a positive decision is necessary.”