Jana Sena Party to celebrate Formation Day at Ippatam village on March 14

Party president Pawan Kalyan will address a public meeting on that day, says Nadendla Manohar

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) will celebrate its Formation Day at Ippatam village in Mangalagiri constituency on March 14, according to its Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar.

Mr. Manohar told the media on Saturday that JSP president Pawan Kalyan would address a public meeting at a venue spread over seven acres.

The party programme received tremendous response from the farmers, but when it came to choosing a place for the public meeting, many of them came forward in the morning to provide their lands, but backed off by evening due to “pressure from officials and some politicians.”

As a consequence, the party had to change the venue to four places in three weeks.

However, the JSP would go ahead with the celebrations, Mr. Manohar asserted while requesting the DGP to cooperate for successful and smooth conduct of the event.

Mr. Manohar said the capital region would have attracted investments of ₹1.50 lakh crore. Many investors backed off because of the State government’s “retrograde policies,” he added.

The neighbouring States made rapid strides at the cost of the development of Andhra Pradesh, he said.

On March 14, Mr. Pawan Kalyan would lay down the roadmap to becoming a formidable force in the 2024 elections, the JSP leader added.