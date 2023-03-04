ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party threatens to launch Statewide protest against arrest of 80 partymen at Ippatam

March 04, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

Move aimed at threatening JSP supporters ahead of its 10th anniversary fete, alleges Nadendla Manohar

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairman Nadendla Manohar here on Saturday announced that the party would launch a Statewide protest against the arrest of 80 party members at Ippatam in Guntur district. 

Mr. Manohar told the media here that at least 80 party members were arrested on Saturday in Ippatam village, where the government attempted to raze some houses for the proposed road expansion. “We have decided to launch the protests against the arrest of our party members in all the districts on March 5 (Sunday) if they are not released,” he said. 

“The Ippatam eviction exercise is aimed at threatening the supporters (of JSP) not to spare their land to conduct the party’s 10 th formation day celebrations at Machilipatnam on March 14,” alleged Mr. Manohar. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Aid disbursed 

He distributed cheques to the families of the party members who died recently in the East Godavari district. “An ex gratia of ₹35 lakh has been released to the family members of seven JSP members who died recently in the East Godavari district. The party will also extend necessary aid to the families in future,” he said. 

PAC member Patnam Nanaji, East Godavari unit president Kandula Durgesh, Mutta Sashidhar and other leaders were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US