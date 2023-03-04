HamberMenu
Jana Sena Party threatens to launch Statewide protest against arrest of 80 partymen at Ippatam

Move aimed at threatening JSP supporters ahead of its 10th anniversary fete, alleges Nadendla Manohar

March 04, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairman Nadendla Manohar here on Saturday announced that the party would launch a Statewide protest against the arrest of 80 party members at Ippatam in Guntur district. 

Mr. Manohar told the media here that at least 80 party members were arrested on Saturday in Ippatam village, where the government attempted to raze some houses for the proposed road expansion. “We have decided to launch the protests against the arrest of our party members in all the districts on March 5 (Sunday) if they are not released,” he said. 

“The Ippatam eviction exercise is aimed at threatening the supporters (of JSP) not to spare their land to conduct the party’s 10 th formation day celebrations at Machilipatnam on March 14,” alleged Mr. Manohar. 

Aid disbursed 

He distributed cheques to the families of the party members who died recently in the East Godavari district. “An ex gratia of ₹35 lakh has been released to the family members of seven JSP members who died recently in the East Godavari district. The party will also extend necessary aid to the families in future,” he said. 

PAC member Patnam Nanaji, East Godavari unit president Kandula Durgesh, Mutta Sashidhar and other leaders were present.

