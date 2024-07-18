Jana Sena Party targets enrollment of a million new members this year: Nadendla Manohar

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar launched the party’s membership drive in Vijayawada West Assembly constituency on July 18 (Thursday).

On the occasion, Mr. Manohar said it had been targeted to enroll a million new members this year, compared to 6.47 lakh done in 2023 and 3.50 lakh and 1 lakh in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

He stated that JSP president and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan treats the party like a family, and he would not leave any member in crisis to his or her fate.

The party paid ₹20 crore to the families of members who needed help for certain dire necessities in the last three years as humanitarian assistance, and exhorted the cadres to enroll at least 10,000 members in each constituency.

Mr. Manohar called upon the party leaders to act as a bridge between the government and the people, who gave JSP the honour of sharing power with the TDP and BJP.

He told the leaders to acquaint themselves with the people’s problems so that they could try to get the issues sorted out, and observed that the government was delivering what had been promised by the JSP-TDP-BJP alliance in the run-up to the elections, in spite of the financial constraints faced by it.

The government was committed to doing good to the people through various schemes, he vowed.

JSP would put up a strong fight in the coming elections to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and local bodies, and stressed the need for concerted efforts to achieve victory, Mr. Manohar added.

JSP leaders Mandali Rajesh, Miriyala Srinivas, Kalyanam Siva Srinivas, Ammitsetti Vasu, Raavi Sowjanya, Mallepu Vijaya Lakshmi, Pothireddy Anitha, Ajay Varma, K. Suryanarayana Murthy, Bolisetti Vamsi Krishna and Badiga Sankar were among those present.