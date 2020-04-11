Jana Sena Party slams removal of State Election Commissioner

Senior leaders of Jana Sena Party condemned the sudden removal of the State Election Commissioner (SEC) by the State government and termed it unconstitutional.
Speaking to the media here on Saturday, JSP General Secretary Bolisetty Satyanarayana said that the State government has taken the decision to abruptly limit the tenure of the SEC to three years was untimely, not transparent and against the provisions of the Constitution. Even the appointment of V. Kanagaraj, a retired judge, was unconstitutional, he said.
However, senior advocate T.V.S.K. Kanaka Raju says there is no patent illegality or unconstitutionality in reducing the term of the office of the SEC.
The reduction of tenure is in conformity with the mandate of Article 243K(2). Therefore, the reduction of tenure can never be equated with removal from office, said Mr. Kanaka Raju.
